    「老天！那到底是什麼意思？」 連英國演員都搞不懂莎士比亞！！！ 愛到天荒地老是什麼感覺？ 經典角色精靈帕克如何大鬧人間？ 莎士比亞環球劇院《仲夏夜之夢》演員現身說法 談談他們又怕又愛的百變莎翁 “What the hell does that mean?” Even the English actors can’t really understand what the greatest English playwright –William Shakespeare wrote. Well, “Because it’s so old!” So, how to prepare to play? Listen to the main actors of A Midsummer Night’s Dream-Janie Dee, Travor Fox, Aden Gillett, and Molly Logan, to share their fear and love of Shakespeare. 更多關於英國莎士比亞環球劇院： http://www.shakespearesglobe.com/ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 英國莎士比亞環球劇院《仲夏夜之夢》2014 台灣巡迴 A Midsummer Night’s Dream Tour in Taiwan by Shakespeare’s Globe 導演 Director 多米尼克．壯古 Dominic Dromgoole 副導演 Assistant director 喬．墨菲 Joe Murphy 設計 Designer 喬納森．芬瑟 Jonathan Fensom ...

    published: 03 Apr 2015

  • Togolese black divinities festivals attracts participants from across the globe

    Thousands of visitors gathered recently in the village of Aneho, located 50km from Togo's capital city of Lome, to attend the annual Togo Black Divinities festival. It showcases the rich and diverse culture of Africa. Newton Ndebu reports

    published: 21 Dec 2013

  • Diplômes internationaux au Togo / Partenariat ESIBA IUA - Campus Globe

    published: 28 May 2014

  • DOCUMENTAIRE ONG GLOBE VERT PARC FAZAO-MALFAKASSA

    Projet de conservation et de gestion participative des ressources naturelles du Parc National Fazao-Malfakassa, TOGO. Financé par le Fond pour l'Environnement Mondial (FEM/PNUD)

    published: 19 Feb 2015

  • Behind the scenes: Inside Shakespeare's Globe 莎士比亞環球劇院的7個秘密

    什麼？英國莎士比亞環球劇院從來不洗衣服？也不走燈光點的？ 《仲夏夜之夢》演出，樂師們竟然使用你想像不到的樂器！ 更多關於環球劇院的小秘密 後台之旅帶你一探究竟！ Really? In Shakespeare’s Globe, some costumes are never washed? The musicians even play Chinese instruments in A Midsummer Night’s Dream! Discover more secrets about Shakespeare’s Globe through the backstage tour in Taiwan 更多關於英國莎士比亞環球劇院：http://www.shakespearesglobe.com/ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 英國莎士比亞環球劇院《仲夏夜之夢》2014 台灣巡迴 A Midsummer Night’s Dream Tour in Taiwan by Shakespeare’s Globe 導演 Director 多米尼克．壯古 Dominic Dromgoole 副導演 Assistant director 喬．墨菲 Joe Murphy 設計 Designer 喬納森．芬瑟 Jonathan Fensom 作曲 Composer 克萊兒．凡．肯培Claire van Kampen 角色表 Cast in alphabetical order 織工八登 BOTTOM TREVOR FOX 狄米特律斯 DEMETRIUS PHILIP CORREIA 伊吉斯／細木工匠史那格 EGEUS / SNUG R...

    published: 27 Mar 2015

  • Final 6 months Globe to Globe Hamlet

    So far Hamlet has been performed in over 135 countries, to more than 100,000 people and travelled over 100,000 miles. The tour was granted UNESCO patronage for its engagement with local communities and its promotion of cultural education. Our journey has taken us across northern Europe, North, Central and South America, we then steered East to travel across Africa before making our way to Australasia, the Pacific and Asia. We strive to offer the performance free of charge for local audiences where possible. · Hamlet was performed for free in Bhutan, Nepal, South Korea and Japan (August - October 2015), in schools and venues in the Pacific Island states of Tuvalu, Samoa, Nauru, Tonga, Kiribati, Micronesia and Palau (June-July 2015), Laos (July 2015), Indonesia (May 2015), Benin...

    published: 27 Oct 2015

  • Globecar Campscout 2016 von TOGO REISEMOBILE

    In diesem Video sehen Sie den Globecar Campscout des Modelljahres 2016. Gefilmt haben wir das Video auf dem Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf 2015.

    published: 06 Aug 2016

  • Richard Sidey - Speechless # 4: Lomé Togo

    Cultura Inquieta presents: Richard Sidey - Speechless # 4: Lomé Togo Richard Sidey is a professional freelance photographer, filmmaker and digital media designer based in the stunning mountain town of Wanaka, New Zealand. A keen outdoor adventure, Richard enjoys mixing nature with media and undertaking expeditions to remote corners of the globe to share their beauty. Visit Richard's commercial media website. Richard spends part of the year at sea working onboard Tourist Vessels as an Expedition Photographer, travelling to the spectacular polar regions of the planet and other remote locations. His travel blog features his latest trips, including voyages to the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, Chilean Fjords, The Falkland Islands, South Georgia, Antarctica and West Africa. http://www.culturai...

    published: 30 Dec 2013

  • "MAN-MADE PANDEMIC" SPREADING "ACROSS THE GLOBE!

    In January the U.S.based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the next plane could bring a pandemic.. At the time, they were referring to highly contagious strains of deadly flu virus, but in reality any killer virus could travel around the globe in a few weeks.. The deadly Ebola virus, which kills upwards of 85% of its victims, was spreading at an alarming pace in West Africa. It was so serious that governments in the region had locked down their borders. The following month in April, officials in the U.S. and Canada were alerted that the virus may have made its way to North America, though no follow-up information was provided after the initial report. Then, just last month, the World Health Organization issued a dire warning – Ebola could go global.. Despite these warn...

    published: 28 Jul 2014

  • GOLD to go - simply the smartest way to purchase gold. (US-Version)

    GOLD to go® has developed the world's first gold vending machine. A simple and brilliant principle: put your money in and pick your gold! You can find our ATMs in various locations all around the globe, like USA, Dubai, Germany, Spain, Italy and many more coming soon! For a complete list of our locations and more information on GOLD to go®, please visit: http://www.gold-to-go.com/en/

    published: 17 Feb 2011
「老天！那到底是什麼意思？」 連英國演員都搞不懂莎士比亞！！！ 愛到天荒地老是什麼感覺？ 經典角色精靈帕克如何大鬧人間？ 莎士比亞環球劇院《仲夏夜之夢》演員現身說法 談談他們又怕又愛的百變莎翁 “What the hell does that mean?” Even the English actors can’t really understand what the greatest English playwright –William Shakespeare wrote. Well, “Because it’s so old!” So, how to prepare to play? Listen to the main actors of A Midsummer Night’s Dream-Janie Dee, Travor Fox, Aden Gillett, and Molly Logan, to share their fear and love of Shakespeare. 更多關於英國莎士比亞環球劇院： http://www.shakespearesglobe.com/ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 英國莎士比亞環球劇院《仲夏夜之夢》2014 台灣巡迴 A Midsummer Night’s Dream Tour in Taiwan by Shakespeare’s Globe 導演 Director 多米尼克．壯古 Dominic Dromgoole 副導演 Assistant director 喬．墨菲 Joe Murphy 設計 Designer 喬納森．芬瑟 Jonathan Fensom 作曲 Composer 克萊兒．凡．肯培Claire van Kampen 角色表 Cast in alphabetical order 織工八登 BOTTOM TREVOR FOX 狄米特律斯 DEMETRIUS PHILIP CORREIA 伊吉斯／細木工匠史那格 EGEUS / SNUG RICHARD BREMMER 蛛網仙子 COBWED ELLA CUMBER 豆花仙子 PEASEBLOSSOM SUSAN HINGLEY 風箱修理工福祿／芥末子仙子 FLUTE / MUSTARDSEED STEFFAN DONNELLY 海倫娜 HELENA BEATRIZ ROMILLY 赫米雅／飛蛾仙子 HERMIA / MOTH LIZZY WATTS 賴山德 LYSANDER JAMIE CHANDLER 歐伯朗／提修斯 OBERON / THESEUS ADEN GILLETT 帕克／菲洛崔特 PUCK / PHILOSTRATE MOLLY LOGAN 木匠睏斯／仙子 QUINCE / FIRST FAIRY BRENDAN O’HEA 裁縫師大福林 STARVELING HUSS GARBIYA 補鍋匠鬧特 SNOUT JOHN CUMMINS 泰緹妮亞／希波麗塔 TITANIA / HIPPOLYTA JANIE DEE
Thousands of visitors gathered recently in the village of Aneho, located 50km from Togo's capital city of Lome, to attend the annual Togo Black Divinities festival. It showcases the rich and diverse culture of Africa. Newton Ndebu reports
Projet de conservation et de gestion participative des ressources naturelles du Parc National Fazao-Malfakassa, TOGO. Financé par le Fond pour l'Environnement Mondial (FEM/PNUD)
什麼？英國莎士比亞環球劇院從來不洗衣服？也不走燈光點的？ 《仲夏夜之夢》演出，樂師們竟然使用你想像不到的樂器！ 更多關於環球劇院的小秘密 後台之旅帶你一探究竟！ Really? In Shakespeare’s Globe, some costumes are never washed? The musicians even play Chinese instruments in A Midsummer Night’s Dream! Discover more secrets about Shakespeare’s Globe through the backstage tour in Taiwan 更多關於英國莎士比亞環球劇院：http://www.shakespearesglobe.com/ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 英國莎士比亞環球劇院《仲夏夜之夢》2014 台灣巡迴 A Midsummer Night’s Dream Tour in Taiwan by Shakespeare’s Globe 導演 Director 多米尼克．壯古 Dominic Dromgoole 副導演 Assistant director 喬．墨菲 Joe Murphy 設計 Designer 喬納森．芬瑟 Jonathan Fensom 作曲 Composer 克萊兒．凡．肯培Claire van Kampen 角色表 Cast in alphabetical order 織工八登 BOTTOM TREVOR FOX 狄米特律斯 DEMETRIUS PHILIP CORREIA 伊吉斯／細木工匠史那格 EGEUS / SNUG RICHARD BREMMER 蛛網仙子 COBWED ELLA CUMBER 豆花仙子 PEASEBLOSSOM SUSAN HINGLEY 風箱修理工福祿／芥末子仙子 FLUTE / MUSTARDSEED STEFFAN DONNELLY 海倫娜 HELENA BEATRIZ ROMILLY 赫米雅／飛蛾仙子 HERMIA / MOTH LIZZY WATTS 賴山德 LYSANDER JAMIE CHANDLER 歐伯朗／提修斯 OBERON / THESEUS ADEN GILLET 帕克／菲洛崔特 PUCK / PHILOSTRATE MOLLY LOGAN 木匠睏斯／仙子 QUINCE / FIRST FAIRY BRENDAN O’HEA 裁縫師大福林 STARVELING HUSS GARBIYA 補鍋匠鬧特 SNOUT JOHN CUMMINS 泰緹妮亞／希波麗塔 TITANIA / HIPPOLYTA JANIE DEE
So far Hamlet has been performed in over 135 countries, to more than 100,000 people and travelled over 100,000 miles. The tour was granted UNESCO patronage for its engagement with local communities and its promotion of cultural education. Our journey has taken us across northern Europe, North, Central and South America, we then steered East to travel across Africa before making our way to Australasia, the Pacific and Asia. We strive to offer the performance free of charge for local audiences where possible. · Hamlet was performed for free in Bhutan, Nepal, South Korea and Japan (August - October 2015), in schools and venues in the Pacific Island states of Tuvalu, Samoa, Nauru, Tonga, Kiribati, Micronesia and Palau (June-July 2015), Laos (July 2015), Indonesia (May 2015), Benin, Togo, Sao Tome & Principe, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo (March 2015), Rwanda, Burundi (February 2015), Eritrea, Ethiopia, Djibouti (January 2015) Bolivia and Chile (November 2014), St. Kitts & Nevis, Dominica, Barbados, St. Vincent & the Grenadines and Grenada (September 2014), Cuba and Dominican Republic (August 2014). · In Somaliland, our Hamlet Company became the first foreign company to stage a full play in 23 years · In Sudan, Hamlet was performed outdoors to a similar audience of 3000 at the National Theatre in Khartoum. · In Mexico, Hamlet was performed for 3000 people in front of Yucatán Cathedral, the oldest cathedral on mainland America, built the year before Shakespeare wrote Hamlet. Additionally, we presented free performances for local school children and students in Myanmar and Brunei (August 2015), Cambodia (July 2015), Sri Lanka and Malaysia (May 2015), Nigeria (March 2015), Tanzania (February 2015), Belize (August 2014). Each country provides unique experiences and fresh challenges. Transporting our set from place to place, setting up in completely different venues as quickly as possible, and ensuring that we spread the word wide enough about the production that as many people as possible can see our play in that region are just some of the daily tests that we face. Without your support, we wouldn’t have been able to get to as many countries and do as many free performances. With just over six months to go, and still some of the most challenging countries to reach (including parts of Africa we haven’t been able to travel to before because of the Ebola endemic) we need your help more than ever. Sponsoring a mile from as little as £5 will continue to help us reach even more audiences across the world. SUPPORT THE TOUR http://www.shakespearesglobe.com/support-us/globe-to-globe-hamlet/donation-form FIND OUT MORE ON G2G HAMLET WEBSITE http://globetoglobe.shakespearesglobe.com/
In diesem Video sehen Sie den Globecar Campscout des Modelljahres 2016. Gefilmt haben wir das Video auf dem Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf 2015.
Cultura Inquieta presents: Richard Sidey - Speechless # 4: Lomé Togo Richard Sidey is a professional freelance photographer, filmmaker and digital media designer based in the stunning mountain town of Wanaka, New Zealand. A keen outdoor adventure, Richard enjoys mixing nature with media and undertaking expeditions to remote corners of the globe to share their beauty. Visit Richard's commercial media website. Richard spends part of the year at sea working onboard Tourist Vessels as an Expedition Photographer, travelling to the spectacular polar regions of the planet and other remote locations. His travel blog features his latest trips, including voyages to the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, Chilean Fjords, The Falkland Islands, South Georgia, Antarctica and West Africa. http://www.culturainquieta.com/ http://www.richardsidey.com/
In January the U.S.based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the next plane could bring a pandemic.. At the time, they were referring to highly contagious strains of deadly flu virus, but in reality any killer virus could travel around the globe in a few weeks.. The deadly Ebola virus, which kills upwards of 85% of its victims, was spreading at an alarming pace in West Africa. It was so serious that governments in the region had locked down their borders. The following month in April, officials in the U.S. and Canada were alerted that the virus may have made its way to North America, though no follow-up information was provided after the initial report. Then, just last month, the World Health Organization issued a dire warning – Ebola could go global.. Despite these warnings and the fact that over 650 people are confirmed dead by medical officials in Africa, global governments failed to take any significant action. Flights out of West Africa were still being allowed to leave without any real screening procedures, even though medical professionals in the region had warned that containment of the virus was spiraling out of control.. Now, amid the highly publicized infection of a leading Ebola doctor, the first case of the virus travelling aboard a commercial passenger airline has been confirmed.. Nigerian health authorities raced to stop the spread of Ebola on Saturday after a man sick with one of the world’s deadliest diseases brought it by plane to Lagos, Africa’s largest city with 21 million people.. The fact that the traveler from Liberia could board an international flight also raised new fears that other passengers could take the disease beyond Africa due to weak inspection of passengers and the fact Ebola’s symptoms are similar to other diseases.. Officials in the country of Togo, where the sick man’s flight had a stopover, also went on high alert after learning that Ebola could possibly have spread to a fifth country.. Screening people as they enter the country may help slow the spread of the disease, but it is no guarantee Ebola won’t travel by airplane, according to Dr. Lance Plyler, who heads Ebola medical efforts in Liberia for aid organization Samaritan’s Purse.. “Unfortunately the initial signs of Ebola imitate other diseases, like malaria or typhoid,” he said.. As always, government officials did nothing until it was too late.. Perhaps the death of the Liberian Ebola patient was an isolated incident.. However, the plane on which he traveled stopped for a layover where other passengers disembarked and then headed to Africa’s most populated city of 21 million residents.. If this man came into contact with just one or two others who then mixed with the rest of the population, it’s quite possible that scores of others are now infected. Because the symptoms during the onset of the virus are similar to a flu, by the time infected individuals realize what is happening it’s too late – too late for them, and for those who they came into contact with.. The virus may not be airborne, and because of its genetic profile it may not spread as quickly as a flu virus, but with its possible exposure to a population of 21 million people there is a distinct possibility that Ebola may mutate into something even more contagious.. While the United States claims to have screening procedures ready, at this point, with global air carriers using numerous hubs to transfer passengers, it is becoming more and more likely that the virus will eventually make an appearance in North America.. For the time being there are no active procedures being implemented to screen passengers from West Africa. If the virus were to arrive in the United States via an airplane, the infected person could easily come into contact with scores of other people who would jet off to various destinations around the country.. If that were to happen, all bets are off.. Tess Pennington, author of The Prepper’s Blueprint, says that Preparing for a Pandemic before information about it hits the news is absolutely essential: "When the pandemic begins, many will remain in a state of denial about any approaching epidemics and not want to think of the long lasting repercussions of such a disaster. Being prepared before the mass come out of their daze will ensure that you are better prepared before the hoards run to the store to stock up".. Ebola could potentially end up all over the United States within a matter of hours, a situation that would very quickly become untenable for medical emergency response teams...
GOLD to go® has developed the world's first gold vending machine. A simple and brilliant principle: put your money in and pick your gold! You can find our ATMs in various locations all around the globe, like USA, Dubai, Germany, Spain, Italy and many more coming soon! For a complete list of our locations and more information on GOLD to go®, please visit: http://www.gold-to-go.com/en/
