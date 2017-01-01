Send this Playlist by SMS Email this Page Play all in Full Screen Show More Related Videos

  • Fear or love? Playing Shakespeare in the Globe 玩莎翁或者被莎翁玩?

    「老天！那到底是什麼意思？」 連英國演員都搞不懂莎士比亞！！！ 愛到天荒地老是什麼感覺？ 經典角色精靈帕克如何大鬧人間？ 莎士比亞環球劇院《仲夏夜之夢》演員現身說法 談談他們又怕又愛的百變莎翁 “What the hell does that mean?” Even the English actors can’t really understand what the greatest English playwright –William Shakespeare wrote. Well, “Because it’s so old!” So, how to prepare to play? Listen to the main actors of A Midsummer Night’s Dream-Janie Dee, Travor Fox, Aden Gillett, and Molly Logan, to share their fear and love of Shakespeare. 更多關於英國莎士比亞環球劇院： http://www.shakespearesglobe.com/ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 英國莎士比亞環球劇院《仲夏夜之夢》2014 台灣巡迴 A Midsummer Night’s Dream Tour in Taiwan by Shakespeare’s Globe 導演 Director 多米尼克．壯古 Dominic Dromgoole 副導演 Assistant director 喬．墨菲 Joe Murphy 設計 Designer 喬納森．芬瑟 Jonathan Fensom ...

    published: 03 Apr 2015

  • Togolese black divinities festivals attracts participants from across the globe

    Thousands of visitors gathered recently in the village of Aneho, located 50km from Togo's capital city of Lome, to attend the annual Togo Black Divinities festival. It showcases the rich and diverse culture of Africa. Newton Ndebu reports

    published: 21 Dec 2013

  • DOCUMENTAIRE ONG GLOBE VERT PARC FAZAO-MALFAKASSA

    Projet de conservation et de gestion participative des ressources naturelles du Parc National Fazao-Malfakassa, TOGO. Financé par le Fond pour l'Environnement Mondial (FEM/PNUD)

    published: 19 Feb 2015

  • STREETBOY - the minority goble

    by in-falibles.com "Street Boy" - The Minority Globe (Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, Congo). Ruben Y. Odon (Ghana) : chanteur et guitariste Gbati (Togo) : guitare Emanuel (Togo) : batterie Mezei(Nigeria) : percussions Axel(Congo) : clavier Produced by Stephan Lukacic @ SMP, Casablanaca, Morocco In its 2011 country profile, Amnesty International reported that African children faced serious violations in many domains, citing child labour and inadequate government programmes to address the needs of youth such as war-affected children and orphans. Street children are particularly vulnerable to abuse, with little or no protection.

    published: 16 Sep 2011

  • Final 6 months Globe to Globe Hamlet

    So far Hamlet has been performed in over 135 countries, to more than 100,000 people and travelled over 100,000 miles. The tour was granted UNESCO patronage for its engagement with local communities and its promotion of cultural education. Our journey has taken us across northern Europe, North, Central and South America, we then steered East to travel across Africa before making our way to Australasia, the Pacific and Asia. We strive to offer the performance free of charge for local audiences where possible. · Hamlet was performed for free in Bhutan, Nepal, South Korea and Japan (August - October 2015), in schools and venues in the Pacific Island states of Tuvalu, Samoa, Nauru, Tonga, Kiribati, Micronesia and Palau (June-July 2015), Laos (July 2015), Indonesia (May 2015), Benin...

    published: 27 Oct 2015

  • Behind the scenes: Inside Shakespeare's Globe 莎士比亞環球劇院的7個秘密

    什麼？英國莎士比亞環球劇院從來不洗衣服？也不走燈光點的？ 《仲夏夜之夢》演出，樂師們竟然使用你想像不到的樂器！ 更多關於環球劇院的小秘密 後台之旅帶你一探究竟！ Really? In Shakespeare’s Globe, some costumes are never washed? The musicians even play Chinese instruments in A Midsummer Night’s Dream! Discover more secrets about Shakespeare’s Globe through the backstage tour in Taiwan 更多關於英國莎士比亞環球劇院：http://www.shakespearesglobe.com/ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 英國莎士比亞環球劇院《仲夏夜之夢》2014 台灣巡迴 A Midsummer Night’s Dream Tour in Taiwan by Shakespeare’s Globe 導演 Director 多米尼克．壯古 Dominic Dromgoole 副導演 Assistant director 喬．墨菲 Joe Murphy 設計 Designer 喬納森．芬瑟 Jonathan Fensom 作曲 Composer 克萊兒．凡．肯培Claire van Kampen 角色表 Cast in alphabetical order 織工八登 BOTTOM TREVOR FOX 狄米特律斯 DEMETRIUS PHILIP CORREIA 伊吉斯／細木工匠史那格 EGEUS / SNUG R...

    published: 27 Mar 2015

  • Globecar Campscout 2016 von TOGO REISEMOBILE

    In diesem Video sehen Sie den Globecar Campscout des Modelljahres 2016. Gefilmt haben wir das Video auf dem Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf 2015.

    published: 06 Aug 2016

  • Freeman Sailing Episode 2

    111 weeks to go to the Golden Globe Race start in Falmouth UK. In this episode ...sailing in brisk conditions on Port Phillip Bay..Norm and Deb seasick...and my project plan for readying Mushka for 2018

    published: 02 Jun 2016

  • Richard Sidey - Speechless # 4: Lomé Togo

    Cultura Inquieta presents: Richard Sidey - Speechless # 4: Lomé Togo Richard Sidey is a professional freelance photographer, filmmaker and digital media designer based in the stunning mountain town of Wanaka, New Zealand. A keen outdoor adventure, Richard enjoys mixing nature with media and undertaking expeditions to remote corners of the globe to share their beauty. Visit Richard's commercial media website. Richard spends part of the year at sea working onboard Tourist Vessels as an Expedition Photographer, travelling to the spectacular polar regions of the planet and other remote locations. His travel blog features his latest trips, including voyages to the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, Chilean Fjords, The Falkland Islands, South Georgia, Antarctica and West Africa. http://www.culturai...

    published: 30 Dec 2013

  • GOLD to go - simply the smartest way to purchase gold. (US-Version)

    GOLD to go® has developed the world's first gold vending machine. A simple and brilliant principle: put your money in and pick your gold! You can find our ATMs in various locations all around the globe, like USA, Dubai, Germany, Spain, Italy and many more coming soon! For a complete list of our locations and more information on GOLD to go®, please visit: http://www.gold-to-go.com/en/

    published: 17 Feb 2011
