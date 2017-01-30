Matt Simons

Matt Simons is an American singer-songwriter and musician based in New York. He released his debut album Pieces on 19 June 2012 in the States, "Gone" being his debut single. The 10-track album with 9 being his own compositions was produced by Nashville producer and sound engineer Stephen Gause.

He released his first EP Living Proof in 2010 and spent 2011 touring the United States and Europe, including the UK, Germany and the Netherlands. He usually plays piano and keyboards while singing. He also plays the saxophone, included improvised solos on the track "Fall in Line" and in live performances of "I'm Already Over You".

Simons gained fame in the Netherlands after his rendition of "With You" taken from his album Pieces was picked as one of the theme songs on the Dutch soap television series Goede Tijden, Slechte Tijden. The song reached No. 8 on the Dutch Single Top 100 chart and also peaked at No. 8 in the Dutch Top 40 chart. It was also picked as Mega Hit by the Dutch radio station 3FM in January 2013. As a result the album Pieces also appeared on the Dutch Albums Top 100 chart.